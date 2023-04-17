Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (9-6) and Kansas City Royals (4-12) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on April 17.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom (1-0) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-2).

Royals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Royals have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (25%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.4 runs per game (54 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Royals Schedule