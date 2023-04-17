Royals vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will play on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Nate Lowe and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The Rangers have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+170). The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.
Royals vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-210
|+170
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests.
- The Royals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set spread.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been victorious in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in nine of 16 chances this season.
- The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-9
|3-3
|2-7
|2-5
|3-10
|1-2
