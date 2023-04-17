After hitting .343 with four doubles, three home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Jacob deGrom) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.397) and total hits (14) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 38th in slugging.

In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings