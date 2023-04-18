Top Cavaliers vs. Knicks Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) square off against the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Knicks knocked off the Cavaliers, 101-97, on Saturday. Jalen Brunson poured in a team-high 27 points for the Knicks, and Mitchell had 38 for the Cavaliers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|38
|5
|8
|3
|1
|6
|Darius Garland
|17
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Jarrett Allen
|14
|14
|4
|0
|0
|0
Knicks' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|27
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Julius Randle
|19
|10
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Josh Hart
|17
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell puts up a team-leading 28.3 points per game. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).
- Evan Mobley averages a team-best 9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 16.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field.
- Darius Garland paces the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 21.6 points. He is seventh in the league in assists.
- Jarrett Allen is posting 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds per contest.
- Caris LeVert averages 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is averaging team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is producing 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.
- Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he averages 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- The Knicks get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.
- RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart gives the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|CLE
|29.1
|4.1
|2.8
|0.9
|0.5
|3.7
|Immanuel Quickley
|NY
|22.6
|4.5
|5.2
|1.7
|0.2
|3.1
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|13.8
|8.8
|3.2
|0.6
|1.9
|0.2
|Quentin Grimes
|NY
|20.2
|4.3
|3.5
|1.1
|0.1
|4.4
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|14.7
|1.6
|5.3
|1
|0.3
|1.2
|Mitchell Robinson
|NY
|6.4
|10.1
|1
|1
|2.7
|0
