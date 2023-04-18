The New York Rangers take the road to square off with the New Jersey Devils in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils are the favorite, with -130 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Rangers, who have +110 moneyline odds.

Devils vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-130) Rangers (+110) -

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have put together a 38-21 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey has a 33-18 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have been an underdog 22 times, and won 11, or 50.0%, of those games.

This season New York has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Devils vs. Rangers Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

During the past 10 games, the Devils have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their season average.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 289 this season.

The Devils have given up the eighth-fewest goals in league play this season, 222 (2.7 per game).

With a +67 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

Rangers Advanced Stats

Three of New York's last 10 games have hit the over.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.

The Rangers have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 216 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their +57 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

