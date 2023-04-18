Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Hunter Dozier (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .154 with a home run and a walk.
- In five of 12 games this season, Dozier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
