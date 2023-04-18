Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Texas Rangers (10-6) taking on the Kansas City Royals (4-13) at 7:40 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 6.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (2-1, 2.12 ERA).

Royals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Royals have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.2 runs per game (54 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule