On Tuesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has 14 hits and an OBP of .388, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on three occasions (17.6%).
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
