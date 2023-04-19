On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to six extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.52).
  • The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez (2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
