Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franmil Reyes -- hitting .276 with a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has two home runs and four walks while batting .231.
- Reyes has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
