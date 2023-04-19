Mike Conley NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 19
Mike Conley will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a bet on Conley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|11.9
|14.7
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.7
|3.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.7
|4.4
|PRA
|21.5
|21.3
|22.2
|PR
|--
|14.6
|17.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.5
Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nuggets
- The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
Mike Conley vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/16/2023
|25
|8
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10/28/2022
|23
|14
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10/19/2022
|32
|13
|2
|8
|2
|1
|2
