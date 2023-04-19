The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton is batting .045 with .
  • Eaton produced a hit in one of 10 games so far this year.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.