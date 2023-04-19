Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will play Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (13).

Kansas City has the lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.328).

The Royals' .204 batting average ranks last in MLB.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (56 total, 3.1 per game).

The Royals' .264 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

Royals hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).

The Royals have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.398).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (1-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.88 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Singer will try to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves L 9-3 Home Kris Bubic Bryce Elder 4/16/2023 Braves L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers L 12-2 Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers - Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels - Away Kris Bubic Tyler Anderson 4/22/2023 Angels - Away Zack Greinke Reid Detmers 4/23/2023 Angels - Away Jordan Lyles Shohei Ohtani 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brad Keller Madison Bumgarner 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.