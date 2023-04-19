The Kansas City Royals (4-14) will rely on Vinnie Pasquantino when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (11-6) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rangers have -110 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (1-1, 7.88 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (2-1, 2.87 ERA)

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Royals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rangers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

