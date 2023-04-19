Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222)
- The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 39-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.
- Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (43.5%) than Minnesota (2-2) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).
- Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season.
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Timberwolves are 21-22 as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).
- The Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA in assists (26.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.
