The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (222)
  • The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 39-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.
  • Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (43.5%) than Minnesota (2-2) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).
  • Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season.
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Timberwolves are 21-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

  • On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is 18th (115.8 points conceded per game).
  • The Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA in assists (26.2 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
  • Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.