The Denver Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Minnesota is 28-14 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game at home, 0.3 more than away (115.6). On defense they give up 115 per game, 1.6 fewer points than on the road (116.6).

At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than away (26.3).

Timberwolves Injuries