The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (.86), eighth in WHIP (.905), and sixth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
