The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Hawks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 44.7% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Hawks have put up (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been thriving at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are delivering 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (118.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).

The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.

The Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

