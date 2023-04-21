On Friday, Edward Olivares (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .234 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Olivares has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings