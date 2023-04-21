After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .262 with two home runs and four walks.

In 50.0% of his 14 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Reyes has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings