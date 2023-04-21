Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier has a home run and a walk while batting .146.
- In five of 13 games this season, Dozier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 13 games so far this year.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (.86), eighth in WHIP (.905), and sixth in K/9 (11.6).
