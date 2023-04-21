After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .138 with a double and three walks.

Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

