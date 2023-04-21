Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .194 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .200 with four doubles and two walks.
- Isbel has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
- Isbel has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.84 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Ohtani (2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.