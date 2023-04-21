After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .184.

Lopez has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.

In three games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs each time.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings