When the Los Angeles Angels (9-10) and Kansas City Royals (4-15) square of at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, April 21, Shohei Ohtani will get the call for the Angels, while the Royals will send Taylor Clarke to the mound. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET.

The Royals are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Angels (-300). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (2-0, 0.86 ERA) vs Clarke - KC (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 75% chance to win.

The Angels have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win four times (22.2%) in those contests.

The Royals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+333) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+300)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

