The Denver Nuggets will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

This season, Minnesota has a 28-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves average more points per game at home (115.9) than on the road (115.6), and also concede fewer points at home (115) than on the road (116.6).

At home, Minnesota gives up 115 points per game. On the road, it concedes 116.6.

At home the Timberwolves are collecting 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (26.3).

Timberwolves Injuries