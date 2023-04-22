The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets square off in a decisive Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: FOX

76ers Stats Insights

This season, the 76ers have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The 76ers score only 2.7 more points per game (115.2) than the Nets allow (112.5).

Philadelphia has a 41-5 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (47.3%).

Brooklyn has compiled a 36-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the 76ers have been worse in home games this year, averaging 114.2 points per game, compared to 116.2 per game when playing on the road.

At home, Philadelphia is surrendering 2.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than when playing on the road (112.3).

When playing at home, the 76ers are averaging 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.9) than when playing on the road (12.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to on the road (38.5%).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets score 113 points per game, 0.7 less than away (113.7). Defensively they concede 110 points per game at home, five less than away (115).

Brooklyn gives up 110 points per game at home, and 115 away.

The Nets collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (26) than on the road (25.1).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Joel Embiid Out Knee Danuel House Questionable Illness

Nets Injuries