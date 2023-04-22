The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

