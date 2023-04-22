Bucks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-5)
|220
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-4.5)
|219.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Bucks (-4.5)
|220.5
|-200
|+170
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 223.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
