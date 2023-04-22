Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .146 with a home run and a walk.
- Dozier has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Dozier has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
