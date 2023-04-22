Kyle Isbel -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on April 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .189 with four doubles and two walks.
  • Isbel has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
