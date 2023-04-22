Kyle Isbel -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on April 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .189 with four doubles and two walks.

Isbel has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Isbel has had an RBI in four games this season.

In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

