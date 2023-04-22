The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 from Crypto.com Arena.

On Wednesday when these squads last met, the Grizzlies bested the Lakers 103-93. Xavier Tillman topped the Grizzlies in the win with 22 points, while LeBron James scored 28 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up (113).

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

The Lakers have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 120.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.7 points more than the 117.2 they've scored this season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in the league defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Grizzlies are scoring 116.2 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (116.9).

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

The Grizzlies score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while giving up 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220

