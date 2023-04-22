Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - April 22
The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 from Crypto.com Arena.
On Wednesday when these squads last met, the Grizzlies bested the Lakers 103-93. Xavier Tillman topped the Grizzlies in the win with 22 points, while LeBron James scored 28 in the losing effort for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dennis Schroder
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|12.6
|2.5
|4.5
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|25.9
|12.5
|2.6
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|28.9
|8.3
|6.8
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Hand
|26.2
|5.9
|8.1
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10
|5.5
|1.3
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|3
|1.8
|0.6
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
Lakers Season Insights
- The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up (113).
- Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.
- The Lakers have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 120.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.7 points more than the 117.2 they've scored this season.
- Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.
- The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in the league defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
- Over their last 10 games, the Grizzlies are scoring 116.2 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (116.9).
- Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.
- The Grizzlies score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while giving up 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-5
|220
