The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Eaton At The Plate

Eaton has while batting .043.

Once in 11 games this season, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Eaton has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings