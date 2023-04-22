Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton has while batting .043.
- Once in 11 games this season, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
