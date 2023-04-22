Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Tyler Anderson, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 9:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (21.1%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 1-5 when it's set as an underdog of +150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 20 games with a total this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 3-4 2-8 2-7 3-12 1-3

