Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 14 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .321 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 59 total runs (three per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .260.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.38) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.416 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (0-3) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Braves L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers L 12-2 Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Taylor Clarke - 4/22/2023 Angels - Away Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 4/23/2023 Angels - Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Castillo Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez

