On Saturday, April 22 at 9:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (10-10) host the Kansas City Royals (4-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Tyler Anderson will get the nod for the Angels, while Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Royals.

The Angels are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+150). The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.03 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (21.1%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

