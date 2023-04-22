The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and three RBI), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 18 hits and an OBP of .380 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

In 65.0% of his 20 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings