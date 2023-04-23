On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

