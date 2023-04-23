Edward Olivares -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .236 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • Olivares has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
