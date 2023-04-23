Check out the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently has three players listed, as the Knicks prepare for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Knicks took down the Cavaliers 99-79 Friday. Jalen Brunson topped the Knicks with 21 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 22 for the Cavaliers.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

New York has a 39-23 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 115.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.5 points fewer than the 116 they've scored this year.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 33-12.

While the Cavaliers are averaging 112.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 107 points per contest.

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers score 113.7 points per 100 possessions (10th in league), while giving up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in NBA).

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 206.5

