On Sunday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .169.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with more than one hit four times (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (26.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings