The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in a decisive Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Denver has a 45-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver has a 38-4 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (47.8%).

Minnesota has put together a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 29-16 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 119.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

At home, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in away games (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to away from home (36.7%).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game, 0.3 more than on the road (115.6). On defense they concede 115 points per game at home, 1.6 less than away (116.6).

At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than away (26.3).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Timberwolves Injuries