Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (10-11) and the Kansas City Royals (5-16) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (on April 23) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels will give the nod to Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (0-3, 4.26 ERA).

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (25%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (70 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.51 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Royals Schedule