The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4)

Timberwolves (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 55.1% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 4 or more (60%).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Offensively Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (115.8 points allowed per game).

With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA.

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 13th and 13th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 28.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 61.9% of its shots, with 71.6% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.