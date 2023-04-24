The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are scheduled to play on Monday at FTX Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Bucks' Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Bucks, 121-99, on Saturday. Butler scored a team-high 30 points for the Heat, and chipped in five rebounds and four assists. Khris Middleton had 23 points, plus five rebounds and six assists, for the Bucks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khris Middleton 23 5 6 2 0 3 Jrue Holiday 19 5 3 0 1 2 Grayson Allen 14 4 2 0 0 4

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 30 5 4 2 0 4 Duncan Robinson 20 3 2 0 0 5 Kyle Lowry 15 1 3 1 1 2

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field.

Jrue Holiday is tops on his team in assists per contest (7.4), and also averages 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is putting up 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Bobby Portis puts up 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen is putting up 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday MIL 18 5.1 7 0.9 0.2 2.1 Jimmy Butler MIA 18.8 3 5 1.2 0 0.8 Bobby Portis MIL 14.7 9.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 2.2 Bam Adebayo MIA 11.8 6.3 2.5 1 0.1 0 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 12.9 5.2 3 0.5 0.5 0 Tyler Herro MIA 12.2 2.3 2.2 0.3 0.1 1.9

