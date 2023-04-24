Edward Olivares -- batting .216 with a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

