The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, will play at 7:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Antetokounmpo totaled six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-117 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 31.1 26.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 10.2 Assists 5.5 5.7 6.2 PRA 42.5 48.6 42.6 PR -- 42.9 36.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Giannis Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's connected on 0.7 threes per game, or 3.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 11 6 3 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 6 4 4 4 0 0 0 2/4/2023 36 35 15 11 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Antetokounmpo or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.