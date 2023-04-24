After batting .280 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .371 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings