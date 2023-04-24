After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton is batting .040 with .
  • Eaton has gotten a hit once in 12 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Henry will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
