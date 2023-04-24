Monday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) and the Kansas City Royals (5-17) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Diamondbacks squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry to the mound, while Brad Keller (2-2) will get the nod for the Kansas City Royals.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Royals have won in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won four of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.3 runs per game (73 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule